Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Earnings results for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Sabine Royalty Trust last released its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Sabine Royalty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Dividend Strength: Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sabine Royalty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

In the past three months, Sabine Royalty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.15% of the stock of Sabine Royalty Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR



The P/E ratio of Sabine Royalty Trust is 15.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.01. The P/E ratio of Sabine Royalty Trust is 15.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 148.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here