Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Earnings results for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

scPharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. scPharmaceuticals has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year (($1.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for scPharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($1.46) per share. scPharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for scPharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.62%. The high price target for SCPH is $15.00 and the low price target for SCPH is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

scPharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.33, scPharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 122.6% from its current price of $5.54. scPharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. scPharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

In the past three months, scPharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.71% of the stock of scPharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 62.71% of the stock of scPharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for scPharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($1.46) per share. The P/E ratio of scPharmaceuticals is -4.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of scPharmaceuticals is -4.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. scPharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

