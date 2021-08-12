Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Earnings results for Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Security National Financial last released its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $122.66 million during the quarter. Security National Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. Security National Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Security National Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Security National Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Security National Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.60% of the stock of Security National Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 36.92% of the stock of Security National Financial is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Security National Financial is 2.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.00. The P/E ratio of Security National Financial is 2.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.54. Security National Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

