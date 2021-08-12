Must-See Earnings Estimates for: SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

Earnings results for SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year (($1.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.66) to ($1.78) per share. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.21%. The high price target for SLS is $21.00 and the low price target for SLS is $16.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group does not currently pay a dividend. SELLAS Life Sciences Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

In the past three months, SELLAS Life Sciences Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of SELLAS Life Sciences Group is held by insiders. Only 10.22% of the stock of SELLAS Life Sciences Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS



Earnings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.66) to ($1.78) per share. The P/E ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group is -5.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SELLAS Life Sciences Group is -5.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

