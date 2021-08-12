Earnings and Growth Analysis : SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Earnings results for SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

SenesTech last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. SenesTech has generated ($2.78) earnings per share over the last year (($1.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SenesTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.66) per share. SenesTech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. SenesTech will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158481”.

Analyst Opinion on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SenesTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 154.78%. The high price target for SNES is $4.00 and the low price target for SNES is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SenesTech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, SenesTech has a forecasted upside of 154.8% from its current price of $1.57. SenesTech has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech does not currently pay a dividend. SenesTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

In the past three months, SenesTech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of SenesTech is held by insiders. Only 3.05% of the stock of SenesTech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES



Earnings for SenesTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.66) per share. The P/E ratio of SenesTech is -0.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SenesTech is -0.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SenesTech has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

