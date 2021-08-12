Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Earnings results for SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

SharpSpring last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). SharpSpring has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SharpSpring in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.26%. The high price target for SHSP is $25.00 and the low price target for SHSP is $17.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SharpSpring has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.78, SharpSpring has a forecasted upside of 16.3% from its current price of $17.01. SharpSpring has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring does not currently pay a dividend. SharpSpring does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

In the past three months, SharpSpring insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.99% of the stock of SharpSpring is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.23% of the stock of SharpSpring is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP



The P/E ratio of SharpSpring is -27.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SharpSpring is -27.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SharpSpring has a P/B Ratio of 4.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

