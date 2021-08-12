Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Earnings results for Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.44.

Analyst Opinion on Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shinhan Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Shinhan Financial Group is 18.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

In the past three months, Shinhan Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Shinhan Financial Group is held by insiders. Only 2.65% of the stock of Shinhan Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG



The P/E ratio of Shinhan Financial Group is 5.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Shinhan Financial Group is 5.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.54. Shinhan Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

