Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Earnings results for Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Siebert Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. Siebert Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Dividend Strength: Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Siebert Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

In the past three months, Siebert Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.00% of the stock of Siebert Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.86% of the stock of Siebert Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB



The P/E ratio of Siebert Financial is 31.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.03. The P/E ratio of Siebert Financial is 31.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.52. Siebert Financial has a P/B Ratio of 3.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here