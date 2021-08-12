Must-See Earnings Estimates SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Earnings results for SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

SOC Telemed last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SOC Telemed has generated ($3.55) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for SOC Telemed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.35) per share. SOC Telemed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. SOC Telemed will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SOC Telemed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 141.38%. The high price target for TLMD is $12.00 and the low price target for TLMD is $7.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SOC Telemed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, SOC Telemed has a forecasted upside of 141.4% from its current price of $4.35. SOC Telemed has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed does not currently pay a dividend. SOC Telemed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

In the past three months, SOC Telemed insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of SOC Telemed is held by insiders. 63.29% of the stock of SOC Telemed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD



Earnings for SOC Telemed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of SOC Telemed is -1.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SOC Telemed has a P/B Ratio of 5.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

