Nothing seems to bother Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.86.

Sotherly Hotels last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. Sotherly Hotels has generated ($2.33) earnings per share over the last year (($3.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sotherly Hotels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to $1.01 per share. Sotherly Hotels has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Sotherly Hotels will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158167”.

Sotherly Hotels does not currently pay a dividend. Sotherly Hotels does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sotherly Hotels insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $105,667.00 in company stock. 15.10% of the stock of Sotherly Hotels is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.45% of the stock of Sotherly Hotels is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Sotherly Hotels is -0.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sotherly Hotels has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

