Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Earnings results for Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Super League Gaming last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Super League Gaming has generated ($1.60) earnings per share over the last year (($1.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Super League Gaming are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.64) per share. Super League Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Super League Gaming will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2093596”.

Analyst Opinion on Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Super League Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.15%. The high price target for SLGG is $6.00 and the low price target for SLGG is $4.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Super League Gaming has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, Super League Gaming has a forecasted upside of 34.1% from its current price of $4.10. Super League Gaming has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Super League Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

In the past three months, Super League Gaming insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $97,400.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of Super League Gaming is held by insiders. Only 13.62% of the stock of Super League Gaming is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG



Earnings for Super League Gaming are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Super League Gaming is -2.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Super League Gaming is -2.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

