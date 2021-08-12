Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Earnings results for Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Sypris Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $19.98 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.0. Sypris Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Sypris Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Sypris Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Sypris Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sypris Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $329,688.00 in company stock. 50.40% of the stock of Sypris Solutions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.73% of the stock of Sypris Solutions is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Sypris Solutions is 319.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of Sypris Solutions is 319.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.39. Sypris Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 4.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

