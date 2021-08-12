Earnings and Growth Analysis : Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Earnings results for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Tattooed Chef last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The business earned $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tattooed Chef has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year (($0.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tattooed Chef are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.30 per share. Tattooed Chef has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Tattooed Chef will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10159081”.

Analyst Opinion on Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tattooed Chef in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.56%. The high price target for TTCF is $26.00 and the low price target for TTCF is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef does not currently pay a dividend. Tattooed Chef does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

In the past three months, Tattooed Chef insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.90% of the stock of Tattooed Chef is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.52% of the stock of Tattooed Chef is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF



Earnings for Tattooed Chef are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Tattooed Chef is -29.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tattooed Chef is -29.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tattooed Chef has a P/B Ratio of 6.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

