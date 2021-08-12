Today’s Hot Stock under Review: Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Earnings results for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.81.

Terns Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.35. Terns Pharmaceuticals has generated ($102.93) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Terns Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.54) to ($3.37) per share. Terns Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Terns Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 201.68%. The high price target for TERN is $32.00 and the low price target for TERN is $29.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Terns Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.50, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 201.7% from its current price of $10.11. Terns Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Terns Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

In the past three months, Terns Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.22% of the stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN



Earnings for Terns Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.54) to ($3.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Terns Pharmaceuticals is -0.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Terns Pharmaceuticals is -0.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here