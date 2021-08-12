Did they just beat EPS? The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER)

Earnings results for The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

The Alkaline Water last posted its earnings data on July 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. The Alkaline Water has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

The Alkaline Water does not currently pay a dividend. The Alkaline Water does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, The Alkaline Water insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

