Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Earnings results for The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18.

The Honest last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. The Honest has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for The Honest are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.04) per share. The Honest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021. The Honest will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “7788803”.

Analyst Opinion on The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Honest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.57%. The high price target for HNST is $21.00 and the low price target for HNST is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Honest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, The Honest has a forecasted upside of 33.6% from its current price of $13.85. The Honest has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest does not currently pay a dividend. The Honest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

In the past three months, The Honest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of The Honest is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST



