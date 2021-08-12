Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Earnings results for The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

The Lion Electric last announced its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. The Lion Electric has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The Lion Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Lion Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.24%. The high price target for LEV is $26.00 and the low price target for LEV is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Lion Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.67, The Lion Electric has a forecasted upside of 41.2% from its current price of $15.34. The Lion Electric has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

The Lion Electric does not currently pay a dividend. The Lion Electric does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, The Lion Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.42% of the stock of The Lion Electric is held by institutions.

The Lion Electric has a P/B Ratio of 29.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

