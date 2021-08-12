Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)

Earnings results for The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)

National Security Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.87.

The National Security Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter. The National Security Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.78) diluted earnings per share). The National Security Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)

Dividend Strength: The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The National Security Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)

In the past three months, The National Security Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.63% of the stock of The National Security Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.20% of the stock of The National Security Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC



The P/E ratio of The National Security Group is -3.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The National Security Group is -3.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The National Security Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

