Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Earnings results for Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Dividend Strength: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors does not currently pay a dividend. Transcontinental Realty Investors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

In the past three months, Transcontinental Realty Investors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 84.82% of the stock of Transcontinental Realty Investors is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.04% of the stock of Transcontinental Realty Investors is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI



Transcontinental Realty Investors has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here