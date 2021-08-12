Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Earnings results for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Trevi Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. Trevi Therapeutics has generated ($1.81) earnings per share over the last year (($1.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Trevi Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.67) to ($3.14) per share. Trevi Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Trevi Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.00, Trevi Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 100.0% from its current price of $1.98. Trevi Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Trevi Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

In the past three months, Trevi Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.88% of the stock of Trevi Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.91% of the stock of Trevi Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI



Earnings for Trevi Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.67) to ($3.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Trevi Therapeutics is -1.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trevi Therapeutics is -1.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trevi Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

