Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Earnings results for Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Twin Disc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.57%. The high price target for TWIN is $10.00 and the low price target for TWIN is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Twin Disc has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Twin Disc has a forecasted downside of 32.6% from its current price of $14.83. Twin Disc has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc does not currently pay a dividend. Twin Disc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

In the past three months, Twin Disc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 22.90% of the stock of Twin Disc is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 49.68% of the stock of Twin Disc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN



Earnings for Twin Disc are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Twin Disc is -19.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Twin Disc is -19.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Twin Disc has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here