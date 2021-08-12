Wall street estimates Earnings report Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Earnings results for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Unity Biotechnology last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Unity Biotechnology has generated ($1.79) earnings per share over the last year (($1.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Unity Biotechnology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($1.33) per share. Unity Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unity Biotechnology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.04%. The high price target for UBX is $12.00 and the low price target for UBX is $4.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Unity Biotechnology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Unity Biotechnology has a forecasted upside of 63.0% from its current price of $3.68. Unity Biotechnology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology does not currently pay a dividend. Unity Biotechnology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

In the past three months, Unity Biotechnology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Unity Biotechnology is held by insiders. Only 37.02% of the stock of Unity Biotechnology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX



Earnings for Unity Biotechnology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($1.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Unity Biotechnology is -2.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

