Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Earnings results for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Usio last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm earned $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Usio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.04) per share. Usio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Usio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.77%. The high price target for USIO is $5.00 and the low price target for USIO is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Usio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Usio has a forecasted downside of 18.8% from its current price of $5.54. Usio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio does not currently pay a dividend. Usio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

In the past three months, Usio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $378,306.00 in company stock. 24.00% of the stock of Usio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.74% of the stock of Usio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)



Earnings for Usio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Usio is -29.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Usio is -29.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Usio has a P/B Ratio of 8.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

