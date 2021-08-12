Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Earnings results for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07.

Vasta Platform last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. Vasta Platform has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Vasta Platform are expected to grow by 51.61% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.47 per share. Vasta Platform has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Vasta Platform will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 187.08%. The high price target for VSTA is $26.00 and the low price target for VSTA is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vasta Platform has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Vasta Platform has a forecasted upside of 187.1% from its current price of $6.27. Vasta Platform has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform does not currently pay a dividend. Vasta Platform does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

In the past three months, Vasta Platform insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.39% of the stock of Vasta Platform is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA



Earnings for Vasta Platform are expected to grow by 51.61% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Vasta Platform is -57.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vasta Platform has a PEG Ratio of 0.76. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vasta Platform has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

