Nothing seems to bother Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Earnings results for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Veru last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company earned $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veru are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.31) per share. Veru has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Veru will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157539”.

Analyst Opinion on Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veru in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 170.42%. The high price target for VERU is $24.00 and the low price target for VERU is $15.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veru has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.20, Veru has a forecasted upside of 170.4% from its current price of $7.10. Veru has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru does not currently pay a dividend. Veru does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

In the past three months, Veru insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $835,000.00 in company stock. 24.60% of the stock of Veru is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.47% of the stock of Veru is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU



Earnings for Veru are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of Veru is -236.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veru is -236.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veru has a P/B Ratio of 16.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here