Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Earnings results for Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is 15.50 The high price target for VWE is 16.00 and the low price target for VWE is 15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vintage Wine Estates has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of 15.50, Vintage Wine Estates has a forecasted upside of 60.0% from its current price of 9.69. Vintage Wine Estates has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates does not currently pay a dividend. Vintage Wine Estates does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

In the past three months, Vintage Wine Estates insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.61% of the stock of Vintage Wine Estates is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE



Earnings for Vintage Wine Estates are expected to grow by 42.86% in the coming year, from 0.28 to 0.40 per share.

