Must-See Earnings Estimates Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57.

Virios Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Virios Therapeutics has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Virios Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.46) to ($3.05) per share. Virios Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Virios Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Virios Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Virios Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Virios Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,953.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 10.60% of the stock of Virios Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Virios Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.46) to ($3.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Virios Therapeutics is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

