Should you short it before the Earnings result? : VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Earnings results for VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

VirTra last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business earned $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. VirTra has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year ($0.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. VirTra has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. VirTra will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42395”.

Analyst Opinion on VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VirTra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.02%. The high price target for VTSI is $10.00 and the low price target for VTSI is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VirTra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, VirTra has a forecasted upside of 21.0% from its current price of $7.85. VirTra has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra does not currently pay a dividend. VirTra does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

In the past three months, VirTra insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of VirTra is held by insiders. Only 21.29% of the stock of VirTra is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)



The P/E ratio of VirTra is 24.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.02. The P/E ratio of VirTra is 24.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 33.72. VirTra has a PEG Ratio of 0.77. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. VirTra has a P/B Ratio of 5.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

