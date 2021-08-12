Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Earnings results for VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

VistaGen Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. VistaGen Therapeutics has generated ($0.49) earnings per share over the last year (($0.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VistaGen Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.34) per share. VistaGen Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VistaGen Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 135.51%. The high price target for VTGN is $9.00 and the low price target for VTGN is $5.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. VistaGen Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

In the past three months, VistaGen Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.67% of the stock of VistaGen Therapeutics is held by insiders. 73.89% of the stock of VistaGen Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN



Earnings for VistaGen Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics is -7.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

