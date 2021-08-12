Earnings and Growth Analysis : Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Earnings results for Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.4.

Viveve Medical last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.29. The business earned $1.45 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Viveve Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($1.73) per share. Viveve Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Viveve Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viveve Medical in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Viveve Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

In the past three months, Viveve Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Viveve Medical is held by insiders. Only 5.89% of the stock of Viveve Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE



Earnings for Viveve Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($1.73) per share. Viveve Medical has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here