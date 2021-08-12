Nothing seems to bother voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

Earnings results for voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.15.

voxeljet last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $4.89 million during the quarter. voxeljet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.62) diluted earnings per share). voxeljet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. voxeljet will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721393”.

Analyst Opinion on voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for voxeljet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 167.38%. The high price target for VJET is $27.00 and the low price target for VJET is $23.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

voxeljet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, voxeljet has a forecasted upside of 167.4% from its current price of $9.35. voxeljet has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet does not currently pay a dividend. voxeljet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

In the past three months, voxeljet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 24.50% of the stock of voxeljet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.00% of the stock of voxeljet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET



The P/E ratio of voxeljet is -3.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of voxeljet is -3.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. voxeljet has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

