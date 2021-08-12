Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Earnings results for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.84.

VYNE Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics has generated ($7.88) earnings per share over the last year (($6.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VYNE Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($0.73) per share. VYNE Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. VYNE Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VYNE Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 538.69%. The high price target for VYNE is $24.00 and the low price target for VYNE is $11.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VYNE Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $17.50, VYNE Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 538.7% from its current price of $2.74.

Dividend Strength: VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. VYNE Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

In the past three months, VYNE Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $45,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of VYNE Therapeutics is held by insiders. 43.85% of the stock of VYNE Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE



Earnings for VYNE Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($0.73) per share. The P/E ratio of VYNE Therapeutics is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VYNE Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

