Bouncing back from collapse: Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Earnings results for Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Xunlei last announced its earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Xunlei has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Xunlei will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “5540038”.

Xunlei does not currently pay a dividend. Xunlei does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Xunlei insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.69% of the stock of Xunlei is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.28% of the stock of Xunlei is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Xunlei is -191.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xunlei is -191.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xunlei has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

