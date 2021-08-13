thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

Earnings results for AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

AgeX Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $0.06 million during the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). AgeX Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

Dividend Strength: AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. AgeX Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

In the past three months, AgeX Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.33% of the stock of AgeX Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 13.34% of the stock of AgeX Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE



The P/E ratio of AgeX Therapeutics is -4.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

