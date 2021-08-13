, Will stock surge before Earnings results? AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Earnings results for AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

AIM ImmunoTech last posted its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm earned $0.03 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). AIM ImmunoTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AIM ImmunoTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.57%. The high price target for AIM is $5.50 and the low price target for AIM is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech does not currently pay a dividend. AIM ImmunoTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

In the past three months, AIM ImmunoTech insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $30,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of AIM ImmunoTech is held by insiders. Only 15.54% of the stock of AIM ImmunoTech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM



The P/E ratio of AIM ImmunoTech is -5.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AIM ImmunoTech is -5.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AIM ImmunoTech has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

