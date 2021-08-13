Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Earnings results for Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Applied UV last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. Applied UV has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Applied UV are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.19) per share. Applied UV has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. Applied UV will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42444”.

Analyst Opinion on Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied UV in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV does not currently pay a dividend. Applied UV does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

In the past three months, Applied UV insiders have sold 115.88% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $36,150.00 in company stock and sold $78,040.00 in company stock. Only 2.61% of the stock of Applied UV is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI



Earnings for Applied UV are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Applied UV is -13.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Applied UV has a P/B Ratio of 6.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

