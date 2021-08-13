Did they just beat EPS? Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Earnings results for Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Avalon GloboCare last released its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $0.29 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). Avalon GloboCare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Dividend Strength: Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare does not currently pay a dividend. Avalon GloboCare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

In the past three months, Avalon GloboCare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 73.40% of the stock of Avalon GloboCare is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.08% of the stock of Avalon GloboCare is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO



The P/E ratio of Avalon GloboCare is -7.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avalon GloboCare is -7.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avalon GloboCare has a P/B Ratio of 21.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here