Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Earnings results for BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

BIO-key International last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm earned $1.89 million during the quarter. BIO-key International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.39) diluted earnings per share). BIO-key International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. BIO-key International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159496”.

Analyst Opinion on BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BIO-key International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.82%. The high price target for BKYI is $6.00 and the low price target for BKYI is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BIO-key International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, BIO-key International has a forecasted upside of 81.8% from its current price of $3.30. BIO-key International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International does not currently pay a dividend. BIO-key International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

In the past three months, BIO-key International insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $58,400.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.60% of the stock of BIO-key International is held by insiders. Only 6.29% of the stock of BIO-key International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI



The P/E ratio of BIO-key International is -2.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BIO-key International is -2.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BIO-key International has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

