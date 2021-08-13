Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Earnings results for Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.55.

Bio-Path last issued its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Bio-Path has generated ($2.83) earnings per share over the last year (($2.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bio-Path are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.75) to ($1.90) per share. Bio-Path has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Bio-Path will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bio-Path in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 88.25%. The high price target for BPTH is $13.00 and the low price target for BPTH is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bio-Path has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, Bio-Path has a forecasted upside of 88.3% from its current price of $6.64. Bio-Path has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Bio-Path does not currently pay a dividend. Bio-Path does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Bio-Path insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Bio-Path is held by insiders. Only 6.72% of the stock of Bio-Path is held by institutions.

Earnings for Bio-Path are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.75) to ($1.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Bio-Path is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bio-Path is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bio-Path has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

