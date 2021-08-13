Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Earnings results for China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

China Automotive Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $130.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.78 million. China Automotive Systems has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for China Automotive Systems are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.45 per share. China Automotive Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Automotive Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.06%. The high price target for CAAS is $6.00 and the low price target for CAAS is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

China Automotive Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, China Automotive Systems has a forecasted upside of 47.1% from its current price of $4.08. China Automotive Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

China Automotive Systems does not currently pay a dividend. China Automotive Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, China Automotive Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.80% of the stock of China Automotive Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.30% of the stock of China Automotive Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings for China Automotive Systems are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of China Automotive Systems is -81.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of China Automotive Systems is -81.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. China Automotive Systems has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

