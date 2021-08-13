Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Earnings results for Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Cincinnati Bancorp last announced its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Cincinnati Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Dividend Strength: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Cincinnati Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

In the past three months, Cincinnati Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 14.28% of the stock of Cincinnati Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.94% of the stock of Cincinnati Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB



The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Bancorp is 8.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.95. The P/E ratio of Cincinnati Bancorp is 8.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.55. Cincinnati Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here