Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Earnings results for ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

ClearOne last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $7.04 million during the quarter. ClearOne has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.3. ClearOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Dividend Strength: ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne does not currently pay a dividend. ClearOne does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

In the past three months, ClearOne insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $116,201.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.08% of the stock of ClearOne is held by insiders. Only 6.56% of the stock of ClearOne is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO



The P/E ratio of ClearOne is 262.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.89. The P/E ratio of ClearOne is 262.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.76. ClearOne has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

