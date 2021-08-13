Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Earnings results for Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cytocom Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Dividend Strength: Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs does not currently pay a dividend. Cleveland BioLabs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

In the past three months, Cleveland BioLabs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.03% of the stock of Cleveland BioLabs is held by insiders. Only 6.99% of the stock of Cleveland BioLabs is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI



Cleveland BioLabs has a P/B Ratio of 22.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

