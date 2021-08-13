Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Earnings results for Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Ever-Glory International Group last announced its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Ever-Glory International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Dividend Strength: Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group does not currently pay a dividend. Ever-Glory International Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

In the past three months, Ever-Glory International Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.12% of the stock of Ever-Glory International Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.30% of the stock of Ever-Glory International Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK



The P/E ratio of Ever-Glory International Group is 10.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.01. The P/E ratio of Ever-Glory International Group is 10.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 29.04. Ever-Glory International Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

