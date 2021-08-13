Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Earnings results for Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Fangdd Network Group last released its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. Fangdd Network Group has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fangdd Network Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.06 per share. Fangdd Network Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, August 13th, 2021. Fangdd Network Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 13th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “4497723”.

Fangdd Network Group does not currently pay a dividend. Fangdd Network Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Fangdd Network Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Fangdd Network Group is held by institutions.

Earnings for Fangdd Network Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Fangdd Network Group is -5.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fangdd Network Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

