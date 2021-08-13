Earnings and Growth Analysis : FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Earnings results for FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

FG Financial Group last released its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. FG Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. FG Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Dividend Strength: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group does not currently pay a dividend. FG Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

In the past three months, FG Financial Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $42,898.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 63.40% of the stock of FG Financial Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.26% of the stock of FG Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)



FG Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

