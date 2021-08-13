Must-See Earnings Estimates First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Earnings results for First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

First Seacoast Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

First Seacoast Bancorp last issued its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $4.32 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. First Seacoast Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Dividend Strength: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

First Seacoast Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. First Seacoast Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

In the past three months, First Seacoast Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $24,375.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.27% of the stock of First Seacoast Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 4.68% of the stock of First Seacoast Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA



First Seacoast Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

