Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Earnings results for Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Forward Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Forward Industries has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.3. Forward Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Dividend Strength: Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Forward Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

In the past three months, Forward Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $303,220.00 in company stock. 28.20% of the stock of Forward Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 15.50% of the stock of Forward Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD



The P/E ratio of Forward Industries is 261.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.95. The P/E ratio of Forward Industries is 261.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 29.05. Forward Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

