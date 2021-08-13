How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Earnings results for Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Greenlane last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. The firm earned $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane has generated ($2.24) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Greenlane are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.64) per share. Greenlane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Greenlane in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 170.27%. The high price target for GNLN is $8.00 and the low price target for GNLN is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Greenlane has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Greenlane has a forecasted upside of 170.3% from its current price of $2.59. Greenlane has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane does not currently pay a dividend. Greenlane does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

In the past three months, Greenlane insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $360,832.00 in company stock. 83.59% of the stock of Greenlane is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.87% of the stock of Greenlane is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN



Earnings for Greenlane are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Greenlane is -2.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Greenlane is -2.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Greenlane has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

