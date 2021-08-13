Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Earnings results for Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 08/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Greenpro Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $0.97 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). Greenpro Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Dividend Strength: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Greenpro Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

In the past three months, Greenpro Capital insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,085.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 68.81% of the stock of Greenpro Capital is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.82% of the stock of Greenpro Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ



The P/E ratio of Greenpro Capital is -4.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Greenpro Capital is -4.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Greenpro Capital has a P/B Ratio of 6.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

